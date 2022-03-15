10-year-old girl injured in Wasatch County snowmobile crash

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, March 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Snowmobilers have been keeping Wasatch County Search and Rescue crews busy over the past 48 hours.

Crews responded a snowmobile accident involving a 10-year-old girl just after 1 p.m. Monday in the Wolf Creek Ranch area, according to a post on the Wasatch County Search and Rescue Facebook page.

The girl sustained a lower leg injury in the crash and was transported to an ambulance in an enclosed snowmobile, according to the post. The extent of the girl’s injury was not disclosed.

About 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, a pair of Wasatch County Search and Rescue teams were searching for an overdue snowmobiler near the Nobletts Trailhead in Kamas, according to a Facebook post.

Crews began the search at the trailhead, where the 52-year-old man’s truck was parked, and later found the man walking down the trail, according to the post.

“He was in great shape,” the Facebook post stated.