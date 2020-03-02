$10K guitar returned to owner after being stolen from Salt Lake City hotel

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A $10,000 classic guitar was returned to its owner after it was stolen from a Salt Lake City hotel.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Andrew Barrett Liston, 32, and Angelica Marie Roberts, 32, were arrested and booked into Salt Lake County Jail with their bail set at $10,000 each following the incident. Both are facing a charge of theft, a second-degree felony.

The probable cause statement said: “Liston was with Roberts and they were observed taking a guitar that did not belong to them. Later Liston and Roberts attempted to sell the guitar. Liston was observed in his vehicle with Roberts in the front passenger seat and a traffic stop was initiated; they were found to be in possession of the stolen guitar.”

After being read their Miranda rights, the pair allegedly admitted to taking the guitar and attempting to sell the instrument for rent money.

A tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department said: “Pro tip: if you steal someone’s $10,000 guitar, don’t post it for sale online. Property Detectives Smith and Zisumbo arranged to buy this classic guitar after it was stolen from a hotel. Then, with help from Organized Crime and Bike Units, they stopped the suspects on their way.”