10th Great Utah ShakeOut to take place Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Emergency Management is sponsoring The Great Utah ShakeOut once again this Thursday, April 15 at 10:15 a.m.

It’s not too late to register for the drill here, said a news release.

“This will be the 10th Great Utah ShakeOut held in the state, with the first occurring in 2012,” the news release said. “The annual event is intended to increase awareness that Utah is earthquake country, and more importantly, to help people learn and practice the potentially life-saving protective action: Drop, Cover, and Hold On.”

The third Thursday of every April is set aside as the day for the Great Utah ShakeOut. However, participants can choose to conduct their drill on any other day and at any other time that is convenient for them.

People can still register and conduct a drill after Thursday. Registrations can be made for individuals, families, community groups, schools, and businesses.

There are more than 680,000 Utahns registered for this year’s drill so far, the news release said. That surpasses last year’s total of 660,000.

There are many earthquake preparedness tips and earthquake drill ideas, including videos and sound effects, available here.