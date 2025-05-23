11 charges filed against suspect in West Valley City rape case

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 23, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that it has filed 11 felony charges against Efrain Monroy-Lara, 30, in the aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault of a West Valley City woman on March 8, 2025.

According to DA’s office news release, a female victim-survivor reported to the West Valley City Police Department that she was sexually assaulted at her home, after two males she did not know, knocked on her door.

She told investigators she thought it was her roommate, so she opened the door and saw the two males, including the defendant, who appeared to be holding a pistol with two hands, according to court documents.

“The two males entered the home, told the victim-survivor to look down and stand against the wall,” the news release said.

“The two males began stealing jewelry, money, and the victim-survivor’s credit cards. She told the males that her child was in the room and pleaded with them to not harm her or her child.”

The defendant “then raped the victim-survivor and told her that he was going to kill her.”

A car “beeped” outside and the two males exited the home, the woman told police. As they were leaving, the defendant told her that “she hadn’t seen anything” and identified themselves from the “mafia TDA.”

The two males are also alleged to have used her cards at various locations between Utah, Nevada, and California.

The DA’s office says the defendant is charged with one count first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping; one count first-degree felony child kidnapping; two counts first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault; two counts first-degree felony aggravated robbery; one count second-degree felony prohibited dangerous weapon conduct; one count third-degree felony aggravated assault; one count third-degree felony tampering with a witness; two counts third-degree felony unlawful acquisition, possession, or transfer of a financial transaction card; one count class B misdemeanor violent offense committed in the presence of a child; and one count class B misdemeanor unlawful use of a financial transaction card. We have requested that the defendant be held without bail.

“The alleged offenses are extremely violent and are not tolerated in Salt Lake County. My heart goes out to the victim-survivor that experienced such depravity. I hope the filing of these charges is the start of her healing journey,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.

“Thank you to our law enforcement partners with the West Valley City Police Department for their diligence. All persons accused of wrongdoing are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”