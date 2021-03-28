11-year-old girl dies in overnight fire in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, March 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An 11-year-old girl was fatally injured in an overnight house fire Saturday in Carbon County.

According to an online statement by the Wellington Fire Department, crews were called to a home at Carson Street in the town of East Carbon at 1:47 a.m.

“Upon arrival at 2:11 a.m., responding Wellington units found heavy smoke and fire and ECFD (East County Fire Department) engaged in an exterior attack,” the statement said. “During these efforts, firefighters were notified there was possibly a child still inside.”

Firefighters entered the home through a bedroom and located the child and rushed her to a waiting ambulance. “Unfortunately everyone’s worst fears were confirmed and the victim’s injuries were unsurvivable,” the statement said.

“Please keep the victims family and friends in your thoughts and prayers along with the first responders in this unimaginable tragedy.”

The cause of the fire in under investigation.