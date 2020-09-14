11-year-old girl rescued after 70-75 ft. fall in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Search and Rescue, emergency responders from North Fork Fire Department, were dispatched Sunday to the Stewart Falls area above Sundance to rescue an 11-year-old girl.

The call was received at about 6:40 p.m. The girl had fallen 70 to 75 feet, said Sgt. Spencer Cannon, public information officer for the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

A Life Flight helicopter was requested and waited on scene.

Cannon said the youngster was conscious, which is a good sign, but she had a deep laceration on her head, and rescue crews were “bundling her up” to bring her to safety.

“They’re hiking her down to where Life Flight landed, but I’m not sure which hospital they’ll be taking her to,” he said.

Cannon said the girl was with other people who made the emergency call, and it’s likely they are family members, but that hadn’t been confirmed.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is released.