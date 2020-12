UTAH, Dec. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An 11-year-old Utah boy caught a 48-pound lake trout over Christmas weekend.

“Back in June, 10-year-old Tyler Grimshaw caught and released a 41-pound lake trout at Flaming Gorge,” said a tweet from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

“Over the weekend, Tyler, who is now 11, caught and successfully released this 48-pounder, also at Flaming Gorge, again, by himself, way to go, Tyler!”

