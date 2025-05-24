12-year-old girl reported missing, endangered in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, May 23, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered 12-year-old girl.

Brianna Xinol was reported missing after leaving her family’s home at 2550 S. Main Street, according to the South Salt Lake Police Department.

She was last seen wearing a purple jacket, red long-sleeve shirt, jean shorts, and gray shoes.

Brianna is described as approximately 5 feet tall and weighing about 80 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she is considered endangered due to her young age.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the South Salt Lake Police Department via emergency dispatchers at 801-840-4000 or to dial 911.

Reference case number LK2025-15704.