12-year-old air-lifted after auto-pedestrian crash in Delta

DELTA, Utah, Dec. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An unconscious 12-year-old boy was transported by helicopter to a regional medical center Tuesday after he was struck by a car while running across the street in Delta about 2:55 p.m.

Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily the 12-year-old and another boy were outside the crosswalk on Main Street near 1150 E when he was hit by an eastbound car driven by a 75-year-old Utah County man.

The 12-year-old was unconscious when Troopers arrived and as of late Tuesday night his condition, initially listed as “serious to critical” appeared unchanged, Roden said.

The other boy was uninjured in the incident.

The driver remained on-scene and was cooperating in the ongoing investigation.

At first, excessive speed, distraction or impairment have been ruled out as factors, according to Roden.

“It appears to be a case of kids running across a street and (the driver) just didn’t see them,” Roden said.