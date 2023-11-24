13 Israelis, 12 other hostages released in exchange with Hamas

Nov. 24 (UPI) — Hamas released 13 Israeli hostages and 12 other foreign nationals on Friday afternoon as part of the limited negotiated pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas, the first since hostilities began on Oct. 7.

The first group of Israeli hostages was turned over to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Egypt and are now in Israel, according to a statement by the Israel Defense Force.

Officials said the exchange happened in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. In the meantime, the Israeli Defense Forces had completed its preparations to return the hostages to Israel.

Officials from Thailand said on Friday that 12 Thai nationals held by Hamas in Gaza were released, but the exact hostage count and their real nations of origin have yet to be confirmed.

As part of the cease-fire deal, Israeli Prison Service commissioner Katy Perry prepared to observe the release of Palestinian prisoners from the Damon prison.

“This is our mission, for the sake of returning the hostages home, and we will do it to the best of our abilities,” Perry said.

Some Palestinians gather outside the prison, located in the West Bank north of Jerusalem, awaiting the release of 39 Palestinian prisoners, the first group of the 150 that will be freed over four days under the truce agreement.

(Developing)