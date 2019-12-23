13-year-old Ogden girl in stable condition after being accidentally shot by family member

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 23, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A 13-year-old Ogden girl is in stable condition after being accidentally shot by a family member Sunday night.

Ogden Police officers were dispatched to a report of a gunshot wound in the area of 2900 Pingree Ave. just after 10:05 p.m.

Ogden Police Lt. Brian Eynon told Gephardt Daily police found the teen with a gunshot wound to the torso after being accidentally shot by a relative.

Eynon said officials are not releasing at this time what the relationship was between the victim and the person that shot her.

The sequence of events leading up to the shooting have also not been disclosed.

The teen was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.