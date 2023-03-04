15-year-old boy dead in West Valley City shooting; found mortally wounded behind wheel of crashed car

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Mar. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The relative quiet of a West Valley City neighborhood was shattered just after midnight Friday when neighbors were jolted from their sleep by the sound of gunfire and a car slamming into a brick wall.

When police arrived at the scene of the 12:08 a.m. shooting near 1330 W. Caesar Circle, they found a gravely wounded 15-year-old boy behind the wheel of a crashed passenger car.

He appeared to have been shot.

Despite police efforts to save the teen’s life he was pronounced dead after being rushed to a nearby trauma unit.

Sgt. Andrew Geyerman of the West Valley City Police Department said numerous shell casings had been found and detectives and other crime scene specialists were combing the area for possible evidence, including surveillance video from homes and businesses.

The motive for the attack and who carried it out remained a mystery 18 hours after the shooting.

West Valley City PD is asking for the public’s help in solving the crime, Geyerman said.

“We ask that anyone who might of seen or heard something, or has information about this case to give us a call, at 801-840-4000.”

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.