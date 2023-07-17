15-year-old boy injured in shooting outside West Valley City business

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, July 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and injured during an altercation outside a West Valley City business Sunday evening, police said.

The shooting occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a business near 2700 West and 3500 South, where the boy “got into some kind of altercation with some other males,” West Valley City Police Sgt. Andrew Steinbrecher told Gephardt Daily.

The boy was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a single gunshot would, Steinbrecher said. The extent of his injuries was not immediately available.

Witnesses directed police to the other teens possibly involved in the shooting, he said.

“We believe we have all the [teens involved] in custody,” Steinbrecher said. “We don’t believe there is any danger to the public at this time.”

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.