152 dogs rescued from Ogden residence after call for welfare check

OGDEN, Utah, April 16, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police responded to a residence Tuesday after a report of possible animal neglect and rescued 152 dogs.

OCPD said in a news release that officers were asked to do a welfare check at a residence in the 3000 block of Jefferson Avenue.

“Upon arrival and further investigation, officers discovered 152 dogs living in extremely poor and overcrowded conditions,” the release says.

“Due to the scale and severity of the situation, additional support was requested from Weber County Animal Services, Roy Animal Services, and Draper Animal Services.

“All 152 dogs were safely removed from the property and are currently receiving veterinary care, evaluations, and shelter support.”

The dogs will not be available for adoption until approximately Monday, April 21, as they undergo medical treatment and standard shelter protocols, the release says. Community members interested in adopting are encouraged to monitor Weber County Animal Services for updates on availability and adoption procedures.

Weber County Animal Services can be reached at 801-399-8244 or through its website.

“This case remains under investigation,” the OCPD release says.