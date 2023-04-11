16 Avenues apartments evacuated after fire destroys 1 unit

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire Department crews were dispatched to a three-alarm fire at an Avenues apartment building at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday.

They arrived at the scene, 67 N. A St. and found smoke billowing from the four-floor, 16-unit building.

“Just one apartment was on fire,” said Cpt. Shaun Mumedy, SLCFD spokesman. “We’ll have a handful of other apartments with damage from heavy smoke and water. And all 16 units are going to be evacuated until further notice. We hope to have some of them back in tonight.”

The unit that burned was on the fourth floor, northwest corner, he said, “but we had to shut off all the power and all the gas to all the units.”

No residents or firefighters were injured as a result of the incident, Mumedy said. Investigators were called to the scene, but there was no determination as of 3:30 p.m. regarding the cause of the fire or a dollar estimate on damage caused.