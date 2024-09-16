16-month-old child critically injured in I-15 crash

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) – A 16-month-old child is reported in extremely critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night on northbound I-15 near 12500 South.

UHP agent Leonardo Flores told Gephardt Daily the crash happened about 8:15 p.m., when the male driver of an SUV lost control on the rain-slick highway and slammed into the concrete divider. The SUV bounced back into the traffic with the front end of the vehicle coming to rest while facing south in the northbound lanes.

Moments later, a northbound motorcyclist came upon the crash scene and managed “to lay his bike down” and avoid hitting the SUV, while suffering only minor injuries.

The driver of a third northbound vehicle was not so lucky. Unable to avoid the disabled SUV, he effectively hit it head-on. The driver of the Sprinter van, along with the passengers, also suffered minor injuries.

Gephardt Daily video by photojournalist Monico Garza

A fourth northbound vehicle, described as a passenger car, managed to avoid the disabled SUV, but also ended up striking the concrete divider. Once again, the car’s driver and occupants suffered only minor injuries.

According to Agent Flores, crash investigators say excessive speed likely played a role in the initial crash. They also believe the critically injured 16-month-old may not have been properly restrained in its child safety seat. The 16-month-old’s sibling did appear to be properly restrained and suffered minor injuries; so, too, did the van’s male driver and a front seat female passenger.

Northbound traffic on I-15 was backed up for hours.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.