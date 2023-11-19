16 residents displaced in West Valley City apartment fire

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2023 — Sixteen people have been displaced from their apartments after a fire broke out Saturday night in West Valley City.

West Valley City Fire Battalion Chief Nick Dodge told Gephardt Daily, on scene, that first responders were called to the four-plex at 2531 S. Park Circle about 9:21 p.m.

“Our crews were able to get here fast and had a quick knockdown,” Dodge said. “Sixteen occupants are displaced and the Red Cross is assisting.”

Crews “were also able to save some dogs from the fire.”

Dodge said the blaze started in the basement apartment and then extended to the upstairs residences.

“The unit is a total loss, half damaged from fire, the other half from smoke.”

Dodge thanked fellow firefighters from outside agencies who assisted West Valley City Saturday night; they included crews from Unified Fire Authority, South Salt Lake Fire and Salt Lake City FD.

While investigators had yet to determine the fire’s cause, Dodge it said it serves as reminder that with the change of seasons it is a good time to make sure furnaces and other heating systems are in good working order, that you have fresh batteries in the smoke alarms, and your family has an escape plan should a fire break out.