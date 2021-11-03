16-year-old boy hit by vehicle while crossing road in Provo

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 16-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle while crossing a road in Provo Tuesday morning.

Provo Police Department Sgt. Nick Dupaix told Gephardt Daily the boy was crossing Canyon Road at a crosswalk in the area of 3460 North at approximately 7:21 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle heading northbound.

A 42-year-old woman was driving her daughter to school; Dupaix said she was traveling under the speed limit and was not impaired. She was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian.

“The boy had some pretty bad injuries; broken bones, he had some head injuries as well,” Dupaix said. ”

His condition is considered serious but non life-threatening.”