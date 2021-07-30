16-year-old male in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 16-year-old male is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Salt Lake City Friday afternoon.

“We are investigating a shooting that happened around 4 p.m. near 900 West and 200 South,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department.

“The victim is a 16-year-old male who was shot multiple times. Bystanders in the area immediately helped the teen. Officers then arrived on scene and applied a chest seal and tourniquet.”

Paramedics took the victim to a nearby hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-135246.