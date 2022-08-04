16-year-old wounded in West Valley City shooting near Hunter Ridge Park

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – West Valley City police investigators are on the scene of a shooting which wounded a 16-year-old boy early Thursday morning.

A WVCPD officer told Gephardt Daily the shooting happened about 3:45 a.m. while the teen was walking near Hunter Ridge Park in the general vicinity of 4300 South 5700 West.

“The information we have is a 16-year-old male was walking home near the park,” the officer said. “He was somehow approached by individuals in a black passenger car, possibly a Honda.

“He was shot once in the leg and had non life-threatening injuries. He’s been transported to the hospital and we are waiting to interview him further.”

There’s no word yet on a possible motive.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.