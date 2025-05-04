17-year-old boy flown to hospital after water rescue in Weber River

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, May 3, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 17-year-old boy was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in unknown condition Saturday evening after being pulled from the Weber River during a multi-agency search and rescue effort.

Lt. Mark Horton with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office told Gephardt Daily that emergency dispatchers received a 911 call at about 5:30 p.m. reporting a possible drowning in the river just west of 1900 West off 12th Street.

A group of boys had been playing airsoft nearby when some of them jumped into the river to cool off in the 83-degree heat, Horton said.

One of them — the 17-year-old — did not resurface, prompting the emergency call.

Gephardt Daily photo by Nancy Van Valkenburg

Crews from the Weber County Fire Department, Weber County Sheriff’s Office and Weber County Search and Rescue responded to the scene. AirMed was called in to assist, along with a drone team. Swift water teams searched the banks, while divers entered the water.

At approximately 7 p.m., the teen was located and transported by AirMed to Primary Children’s Hospital. His condition had not been released as of Saturday night.

The river was reportedly running fast with strong currents but was well below flood stage at the time of the incident.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.