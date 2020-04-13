17-year-old from Sanpete County dies in Wayne County motorcycle accident

WAYNE COUNTY, Utah, April 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 17-year-old male from Sanpete County died in a motorcycle crash in Wayne County Saturday evening.

Officials were dispatched to the Burro Wash area south of Notom near Capitol Reef National Park just after 7 p.m., said a news release from Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials were advised that CPR was in progress. Wayne County deputies arrived on scene and assisted with CPR, the news release said. National Park Service and Utah State Park rangers arrived on scene a few minutes later.

“It was determined by deputies that the 17-year-old male did not survive the injuries that he had sustained in the accident despite life resuscitating measures,” the news release said. “Bystanders stated that the 17-year-old male was riding on rough terrain when he hit a rock and was thrown from his motorcycle; they stated he did have a helmet on.”



The news release added: “The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our condolences to the family during this difficult time.”



The victim has not been identified due to his juvenile status.