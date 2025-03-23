17-year-old Hillcrest High School student killed in Midvale crash, second teen critically injured

MIDVALE, Utah, March 22, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 17-year-old Hillcrest High School student was killed Saturday afternoon in a crash on Fort Union Boulevard.

According to Unified Police, the crash happened about 12:48 p.m., when the Hillcrest student, who was driving a westbound SUV, “swerved to miss another vehicle and lost control on the wet roads,” and struck the back of a parked semi-truck trailer.

A 19-year-old passenger in the SUV was critically injured and transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The 17-year-old was deceased at the scene, the UPD statement said.

“The Unified Police Department extends their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.”

No other information was immediately available, UPD said.



Gephardt Daily photo by multimedia journalist Monico Garza

.