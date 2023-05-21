18-year-old arrested after assault, shots fired incident in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, March 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a May 11 aggravated assault and shots fired investigation.

Christian Pena Renteria was arrested on suspicion of:

Aggravated assault, a second-degree felony

Five counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a second-degree felony

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

A probable cause statement was filed by an officer of the Salt Lake County Sheriff‘s Office who said he spoke with other investigating officers.

The victim reportedly was leaving the Midvale area and noticed a vehicle pass, and recognized Pena Renteria as the driver and another acquaintance as the passenger, court documents say.

The victim and their passenger pulled over at some point in an attempt to lose the car following them.

“The victim stated when they exited the vehicle, they observed an unidentified male exit the Nissan and fire approximately 5 rounds at the victim and or their vehicle. The male then reentered the vehicle and it fled away from the victim. Your affiant is familiar with Christian Pena and (a second man in the car, who was not charged), who are documented La Primera gang members. Your affiant is also familiar with a gray 2018 Nissan Altima … which Christian often utilizes and matches the description of the suspect vehicle the victim described.”

About four hours later, the officer saw the vehicle on 7200 South approaching State Street, the statement says. The officer called for backup and continued to follow the Nissan, which began to speed up, the probable cause statement says.

“Your affiant then observed the vehicle momentarily stop and a male exited and fled on foot. The vehicle then took off at a high rate of speed through the neighborhood. Your affiant activated their emergency lights and siren, attempting to stop the vehicle. The vehicle continued to disregard audio and visual commands to stop while making evasive turns within the neighborhood. The vehicle exited the neighborhood, going southbound on State Street.”

The Nissan pulled into the Brighton Place Apartment complex, where Renteria’s girlfriend lives, the statement says. The vehicle stopped, and three people fled on foot and over a fence.

A search warrant issued for Renteria’s girlfriend’s phone places him in the company of the other male suspect who was spotted in the car by the victim, court documents say.

“On May 16, 2023, your Affiant was contacted and stated Christian Pena turned himself into the Detention Center on a juvenile pick-up order. Christian was ordered to the Adult Detention Center (ADC) based on Christian turning 18 years of age on 04/09/2023…. Christian did not want to speak in depth about the incident.”

Renteria was ordered held without bail.