18-year-old driver fleeing Ogden police crashes at busy intersection

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Four vehicles were involved in a violent crash in Ogden Saturday night, after an 18-year-old male allegedly drove through a busy intersection at 20th Street and Washington Boulevard while attempting to evade police.

According to police dispatches, the accident happened at 9:36 p.m.

An Ogden Police officer radioed he “had a vehicle flee from him” and seconds later called for medical teams to “expedite” their response.

Law enforcement personnel from multiple agencies converged on the accident site and blocked traffic in all directions.

According to an official statement by Ogden PD, “A white Honda Civic, driven by an 18-year-old male, was observed driving in a reckless manner by officers who were working around 22nd Street and Washington Boulevard at 20th Street and Washington Boulevard.

“The Honda was struck by a silver Subaru, that was (headed) west on 20th Street and spun around a striking two other vehicles that were stopped southbound at the intersection.

“An 18-year-old male passenger from the Honda was transported with multiple injuries and is in stable condition.

“The male driver had minor injuries and was booked into the Weber County jail on various charges.”

Traffic was diverted from the crash site for approximately two hours while the Utah Highway Patrol and Ogden City investigated the same accident scene.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.