18-year-old from Kentucky dies in snowboarding accident at Park City Mountain Resort

PARK CITY, Utah, April 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old male from Lexington, Kentucky died from injuries sustained during a snowboarding accident at Park City Mountain Resort Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Park City Police Department officials said the incident occurred just after 3 p.m. when the snowboarder was on the Mid Mountain run, which is a beginner slope.

Officials said the man left the run for an unknown reason, hitting a tree.

Officials added ski patrol administered life-saving measures at the scene and transported the victim to a location for pickup by AirMed. Medical helicopter crews then pronounced the man deceased on scene.

“Park City Mountain, Park City Mountain Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” Mike Goar, vice president and chief operating officer at Park City Mountain Resort, said in a prepared statement.

The man was not identified.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.