18-year-old man dies 2 days after motorcycle crash in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, March 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old man left in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Midvale Tuesday afternoon has died.

The deceased man has been identified as Matthew Boswell of West Jordan, Unified Police Department said in a tweet Thursday at 6 p.m.

UPD Sgt. Melody Gray told Gephardt Daily the incident occurred in the area of 7000 S. 700 West at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Gray said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet; witnesses recounted he was traveling at a high rate of speed.

She added the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.