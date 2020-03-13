18-year-old shot, killed in Layton homicide; police searching for suspect

LAYTON, Utah, March 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Layton are searching for the unknown assailant who shot and killed an 18-year-old man outside a home on N. Fairfield Road late Thursday night.

Layton police sergeant Paul Gardiner told Gephardt Daily dispatchers received a report of a shooting about 11:45 p.m.

When officers and paramedics arrived they found the gravely wounded victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

“First responders began performing life saving measures, Gardiner. “The victim was then transported to Davis Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

Homicide detectives were called to scene and were waiting for a search warrant to be processed before entering a nearby residence.

Gardiner said police would also be canvassing the neighborhood in hopes of finding surveillance footage related to the incident.

