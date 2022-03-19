19-year-old killed, 14-year-old injured in Eagle Mountain dirt bike accident

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah County — A 19-year-old pedestrian was fatally injured when he was hit by a 14-year-old who ran a stop sign while on a dirt bike.

Both males were taken by Life Flight helicopters to area hospitals after the 4:55 p.m. crash Friday, the 19-year-old pronounced dead just before 6 p.m. at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon told Gephardt Daily. His name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

The 14-year-old suffered multiple fractures including a broken leg, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. As a minor, his name won’t be released.

The 14-year-old is believed to have been traveling in excess of 60 mph at the time of impact, Cannon said, after running a stop sign at the intersection of Porters Crossing Parkway and Evans Ranch Drive.

The estimate was based on crash scene analysis, he said, and the fact two fellow riders, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, also on dirt bikes, riding with him “said the 14-year-old took off like a shot.”

“In the first place, a 14-year-old shouldn’t be diving anything on a public roadway,” Cannon said. “But what makes this so frustrating is it was absolutely preventable.

“Now the family of a 19-year who had his whole life ahead of him is grieving and a 14-year-old will live the rest of his life knowing that he killed someone because of the choices he made.”

A decision on what if any charges may be filed in the incident will come after review of the case with prosecutors, he said.