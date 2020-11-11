19-year-old Layton man faces felony sexual abuse charges

LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man is facing felony sexual abuse charges after he allegedly inappropriately touched a female juvenile on two different occasions.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Davis County said Colton J. Smith is facing charges of:

Object rape, a first-degree felony

Forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony

Forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony

Burglary, a third-degree felony

In late August of 2020, a juvenile victim reported that earlier in the year, Smith allegedly came to her window at her home, the statement said.

“The victim reported after kissing Colton in the window well, Colton entered her room without consent,” the statement said. He then allegedly touched her inappropriately.

“The victim reported within a week she attempted to speak with Colton about what occurred at her home and she was invited to Colton’s home under the belief his family was also home,” the statement said. When she went to the home, his family was not home and he allegedly touched her inappropriately again.

Smith was contacted and allegedly admitted to committing the acts. He stated he continually asked the victim during the encounters if she was okay with

what was happening, and she would respond with, “I don’t know.” He admitted he never received an answer from the victim that she was consenting in what allegedly occurred.

Smith was arrested Monday and transported to Davis County Jail, where he is being held without bail.