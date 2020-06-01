19-year-old man drowns at Bartholomew Park in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, June 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man drowned at Bartholomew Park in Springville Sunday afternoon.

The park has a pond that is three acres long and 15 feet deep at the deepest point.

“Around 5:30 p.m., we received a 911 call about a young man who had drowned,” said a news release from Springville Police Department. “There was a nurse practitioner at the park who saw the victim’s friends pulling him out of the water and immediately started CPR.”

Officers and medics got there shortly after and took over the CPR efforts. They tried for 15 minutes to revive the young man, but were unsuccessful, the news release said.