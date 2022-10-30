19-year-old woman critically wounded in West Valley City shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct.30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old woman believed to have been shot in the back and shoulder while riding in a car in West Valley City Sunday morning has been upgraded from critical to stable condition at a nearby trauma unit.

West Valley City Police Lt. Robert Brinton told Gephardt Daily the victim was a backseat passenger in a northbound vehicle, traveling with three males on 3200 West near Parkway Ave. when the shooting took place.

According to Brinton, the car encountered a group of six to nine males, described as teenagers or young adults, walking toward Parkway Ave.

“They said they did engage the group in conversation because they thought they knew them,” but then, something happened, and “the group just randomly opened fire on their car,” Brinton said.

“Whether the female that got hit was inside or outside of the vehicle when the shooting happened is not officially determined at this point. There was a bullet hole in the car, so it does appear that they did fire at the vehicle.”

Brinton said police set up a wide containment area and interagency K-9s were brought in to help, but there were no signs of the alleged suspects.

“We weren’t able to locate anyone and we weren’t able to locate an actual crime scene, such as shell casings, or anything of that nature. We ended up taking the car, and that’s evidence we’re gonna process at a later time. Our detectives will follow up with these individuals and do some more interviews to see if we can pinpoint exactly what has taken place.

“They’re being kind of vague,” Brinton said, “but that’s the story they’re telling us.”

Gephardt Daily will update this article as more information becomes available.