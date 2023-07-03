2 16-year-olds killed in crash with parked trailer in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, July 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two 16-year-olds died early Sunday after crashing into a parked trailer, police said.

Officers responded about 1:45 a.m. to an accident on 7000 South near 5250 West, where an older-model Jaguar had crashed into the back of a flatbed trailer legally parked on the shoulder of the road, West Jordan Police Sgt. Kendall Holt told Gephardt Daily.

The passenger in the Jaguar was pronounced dead at the scene, Holt said. The driver was transported to an area hospital, where they later died, he said.

Based on the amount of damage to the vehicle, speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, Holt said.

No other information about the teens killed in the crash was released Sunday.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.