2.24 magnitude earthquake hits near St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 18, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A 2.24 magnitude earthquake hit Southern Utah Wednesday morning.

The earthquake struck some 13 miles south southeast of St. George, at 4:49 a.m., according a tweet from the University of Utah’s Seismograph Stations (UUSS).

Earthquakes are also classified in categories ranging from micro to great, depending on their magnitude; earthquakes of magnitude 1 to 1.9 are classed as micro, earthquakes of magnitude 2 to 3.9 are classed as minor; earthquakes of magnitude 4 to 4.9 are classed as light and 5.0 to 5.9 magnitude are classed as moderate.