NORTHERN ARIZONA, Aug. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 2.3 magnitude earthquake in northern Arizona, close to the Utah boarder, rattled the rural landscape Tuesday morning.

The quake hit at 6:36 a.m., and was centered about 5.3 miles beneath the surface.

It’s unknown if the quake could be felt in St. George. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, no reports had been filed on the U.S. Geological Survey reporting site.