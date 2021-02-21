2.3 magnitude quake rocks West Valley City Sunday morning

WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH, Feb. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — There was a bit of a rude awakening for West Valley City residents Sunday morning after a 2.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the area just after 6 a.m.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 2.3 minor quake struck at 6:01:45 a.m. at a depth of 6.02 miles below the surface.

Dozens of West Valley City residents reported feeling the temblor although there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

Seismologists believe Sunday morning’s seismic activity was likely an aftershock of the March 18, 2020 earthquake centered near Magna, which measured 5.7 magnitude and violently shook the Salt Lake Valley and much of northern Utah. The quake resulted millions of dollars in damage across the Wasatch Front.

Since the March 2020 quake literally thousands of aftershocks have occurred along the Wasatch Front. Seismologists at the time of the quake said aftershocks would continue for more than a year.