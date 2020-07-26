2.5 magnitude aftershock centered near Magna rattles nerves, windows Saturday afternoon

MAGNA, Utah, July 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Any plans for a lingering afternoon nap pretty much flew out the window Saturday when the Magna area and parts of the Salt Lake Valley were rocked by a 2.5 magnitude aftershock.

The temblor, which hit at 5:29:49 MDT, was centered 3 miles north of Magna at a depth of about 6 miles.

Hundreds of people reported feeling the quake, which seismologists say was an aftershock stemming from the 5.7 magnitude quake that rocked the Salt Lake Valley and much of northern Utah on March 18.

There have been more than 2,000 aftershocks along the Wasatch Front since that day.

The March 18 quake caused over $50 million in damage, including dozens of schools and government buildings that were affected, according to an April 2020 report from Salt Lake County Emergency Management.