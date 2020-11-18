2.5 magnitude aftershock rattles Magna, Salt Lake County

MAGNA, Utah, Nov. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 2.5 magnitude aftershock rattled Magna and parts of the Salt Lake Valley Wednesday afternoon.

The aftershock struck some 3.1 miles northeast of Magna at 3:17 p.m., according a tweet from the University of Utah’s Seismograph Stations (UUSS) at a depth of about 6.3 miles below the surface.

The minor quake was originally reported as 2.46 magnitude before being upgraded by the U.S. Geological Survey to a 2.5.

The aftershock occurred exactly eight months after the 5.7 earthquake that hit near Magna on March 18 of this year.

Hundreds of people across the Salt Lake Valley reported feeling the afternoon temblor, although there were no reports of damage or injuries.

Earthquakes are also classified in categories ranging from minor to great, depending on their magnitude; earthquakes of magnitude 2 to 3.9 are classed as minor; earthquakes of magnitude 4 to 4.9 are classed as light and 5.0 to 5.9 magnitude are classed as moderate.