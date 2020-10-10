2.5 magnitude quake centered north of Magna rattles Salt Lake Valley

MAGNA, Utah, Oct. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An earthquake measuring 2.5 magnitude rattled parts of the Salt Lake Valley on Friday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the tremor hit at 11:29:49 p.m. about 2.5 miles northeast of Magna.

The U.S.G.S. said the quake was centered about 6 miles from the surface.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries, although hundreds of people reported feeling the quake.

Seismologists consider Friday night’s temblor to be an aftershock of the 5.7 magnitude quake that hit the Salt Lake Valley on March 18, 2020.