BLUFFDALE, Utah, March 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Some 2,642 customers are without power in Bluffdale Thursday late afternoon.

“We are aware of the outage in Bluffdale, affecting approximately 2,600 customers,” said a tweet from Rocky Mountain Power. “The cause of the outage is due to loss of transmission. We estimate power will be restored by 8 p.m.”

The outage was first reported at 2:32 p.m. and is affecting zip code 84065.

For the latest on the outage click here or text OUT to 759677.