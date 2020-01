PLEASANT VIEW, Utah, Jan. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A total of 2,622 customers are without power in Pleasant View Thursday afternoon.

Rocky Mountain Power tweeted at 4:50 p.m.: “We’re aware of a power outage affecting 2,622 customers in Pleasant View caused by a loss of transmission. The current estimated time of restoration is 7 p.m.”

The update, which was first reported at 4:20 p.m., is affecting zip codes 84340 and 84414.

For updates, text OUT to 759677.