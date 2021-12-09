2.6K customers without power in Riverton

RIVERTON, Utah, Dec. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Approximately 2,600 customers are without power in Riverton as the first snowstorm of the year hits the Wasatch Front on Thursday.

A total of 2,674 customers in the zip code 84065 are affected, according to the Rocky Mountain Power website.

Crews are at the location of the outage; the cause is under investigation.

The outage was first reported at 11:18 a.m., and power is likely to be restored by 2:30 p.m., officials said.

