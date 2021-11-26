2.8 magnitude earthquake rattles Panguitch area

PANGUITCH, Utah, Nov. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 2.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the Panguitch area Friday morning.

According to the University of Utah’s Seismograph Stations the quake struck at 6:39 a.m. some 5.5 miles west northwest of Panguitch in Garfield County.

The small quake was located about 7.4 miles below the surface.

A small number of people reported feeling the quake but there have been no reports of damage of injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said on its website that earthquakes of magnitudes of 2.5 to 5.4, of which there are around 30,000 per year worldwide, are often felt, but usually cause minor damage, if any.