2.9 magnitude quake rattles Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — People in northern Utah had a bit of a rude awakening early Tuesday morning after a 2.9 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Box Elder County.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the temblor struck about 12:07 a.m. and originated about 2.5 miles below the surface.

It was centered just outside the small town of Penrose, approximately 10 miles southeast of Tremonton.

People in the sparsely populated area reported feeling the quake, although there were no reports of damage or injuries.

Utahns have been a tad jumpy since a 5.7 magnitude quake hit outside Magna on March 18, 2020, causing millions of dollars in damage along the Wasatch Front.

Seismologists at the U.S.G.S. say Utah has experienced more than 2,000 aftershocks since the March earthquake, the most intense being a 4.2 quake on April 14, 2020.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.