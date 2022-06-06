2 adults killed, 2 juveniles injured in crash with tour bus near Zion National Park

VIRGIN, Utah, June 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two adults were killed and two juveniles were injured Sunday after police say an SUV pulled into the path of an oncoming tour bus near Zion National Park.

Police say the SUV had been stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Kolob Terrace Road and State Route 9 in Virgin about 4:45 p.m. when “for reasons still unknown” it pulled out onto the highway and into the path of a westbound tour bus near mile marker 19.

“The tour bus driver was unable to avoid the SUV, and the front of the tour bus struck the driver side of the SUV in a ‘T-bone’ type collision,” according to a news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Both front-seat occupants of the SUV, an adult male driver and an adult female passenger, were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, the DPS release states.

A female juvenile was ejected from the vehicle and transported by ambulance to an area hospital, while a male juvenile was transported by medical helicopter, according to DPS. The extent of the juveniles’ injuries was not immediately released.

Police say the occupants of the SUV appear to be an out-of-state family on vacation.

The tour bus driver, tour guide and passengers are cooperating with the investigation, the news release states. Some occupants of the tour bus sustained minor injuries, according to DPS.