2-alarm fire damages Millcreek apartments under construction

MILLCREEK, Utah, Jan. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from multiple firefighting agencies responded to a fire at Millcreek’s Driftwood Apartments early Saturday morning.

Crews arrived at 2:20 a.m. from Unified Fire Authority, South Salt Lake Fire and Murray City Fire to fight the blaze at 3945 S. 700 West.

The fire was in a 12-unit structure under construction, a tweet from Unified Fire Authority says.

No evacuations were needed. There were no injuries, the UFA tweet says,

The causes of the fire is under investigation. No dollar value has been assigned yet to the loss.

See a UFA’s video of the scene below.