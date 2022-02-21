2-alarm house fire displaces Hyrum family of 5

HYRUM, Utah, Feb. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A family of five was displaced from its Hyrum residence by a fire that burned their garage and part of their attic, and caused smoke damage to the rest of the house.

Hyrum Fire & EMS Battalion Chief Blake Christensen told Gephardt Daily firefighters were dispatched to the location at about 1 p.m., and flames were knocked down at about 1:45 p.m., although crews remained on scene for several more hours to inventory the site and make sure all sparks were doused.

A neighbor had knocked on the door and alerted the family to the smoke, and all members got out safely before firefighters arrived, Christensen said.

Responding to the fire, in the area of 700 West and 300 North, were firefighters from Hyrum Fire & EMS and departments from Logan, Cache County, Smithfield, Lewiston, Paradise and Mendon. About 35 firefighters worked at the scene, Christensen said.

Christensen estimated the damage at about $350,000, with house contents damaged by smoke and water “at probably another $70,000.”