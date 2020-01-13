2 arrested after allegedly attempting to sell heroin to undercover detective in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Jan. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men were arrested after allegedly trying to sell heroin to an undercover detective in American Fork.

Probable cause statements from Utah County said Armando Zuniga-Sarmiento, 36, and Claudio Navarro-Arrazola, 34, were both charged with distribution of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony, and obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.

On Jan. 6, detectives made contact with an individual who went by the name “Alex,” the statement said. The man agreed to sell two ounces of heroin for $2,000 cash, and agreed to meet at a business in American Fork.

“The suspects contacted detectives and informed them they arrived at the meet location,” the statements said. “Detectives were able to identify the suspect vehicle and made contact with the suspects. When detectives were making contact with the suspects they observed a bag fly out of the car, as if it was thrown.”

The two suspects were then placed in handcuffs.

“Detectives collected the bag which was thrown from out of the suspect vehicle,” the statement said. “It was a clear plastic bag with a brown tar/rock like substance inside. This was field tested and tested positive for 56.7 grams of heroin.”

There was a 14-year-old girl in the suspect vehicle, making the area a drug-free zone, the statements said.

After being read his Miranda rights, Zuniga-Sarmiento told detectives that his friend, Navarro-Arrazola, arranged the drug deal and he was there to give him a ride. He also said that as detectives and officers approached the vehicle Navarro-Arrazola handed Zuniga-Sarmiento the bag of heroin and told him to throw it out of the car, which Zuniga-Sarmiento did.

Neither suspect is a U.S citizen and both have been deported before. Both are “aggravated reentries” and “have done this multiple times in the past,” the statement said.

Both suspects were transported to Utah County Jail where they are being held without bail.