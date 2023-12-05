2 arrested after police find stolen items in moving truck in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people have been arrested after several stolen items were found in a suspicious moving truck parked in Sandy.

Officers from the Sandy City Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit located a suspicious rental truck and conducted an investigation, police said in a social media post Monday.

During a search of the rented moving truck, officers located multiple items believed to be stolen, including IDs and financial cards, license plates and keys. Many of the items had been reported as stolen in vehicle burglaries and gym locker thefts in Salt Lake and Utah counties, the post says.

A woman located with the vehicle has been booked into jail for investigation of multiple felony and misdemeanor crimes, police said. A man identified as an accomplice in the case also has been arrested.

“Overall, this investigation has led to identifying suspects in at least seven different cases across four jurisdictions. Officers and detectives are continuing to follow up on leads in this case to solve even more cases,” the post says.