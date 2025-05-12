2 arrested after shots fired in Salt Lake City’s Glendale neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 12, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – Two people have been arrested after an early morning shooting attempt Sunday in Salt Lake City’s Glendale neighborhood.

The gunfire was first reported about 5 a.m. in the vicinity of 1200 South 900 West.

According to a statement by the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers stopped the suspects’ vehicle and recovered evidence from the shooting.

“There were no injuries or property damage, but a tree was struck by a bullet.”

The two people who were arrested will be booked on multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault and felony discharge of a firearm, the SLCPD statement said,